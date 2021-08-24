Geyser Pass Road Improvement Scheduled

Manti-La Sal National Forest temporarily closing Geyser Pass Road

Press Release

The Geyser Pass Improvements Project, which takes place on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, is scheduled to begin on Aug. 30. The project went through the public scoping process late last year and into early 2021. Work will include tree removal, roto-milling, road construction and maintenance work.

During construction, sections of Geyser Pass Road will be closed for public and construction crew safety beginning Aug. 30 through approximately the end of October. The closure is needed as crews work to widen the road along the upper sections of the Geyser Pass Road.

Geyser Pass Road (0071) from its junction with the La Sal Loop Road to the top of Geyser Pass (Geyser Pass Trailhead) will be closed to the public Aug. 30 through Sept. 12. From Sept. 13 through Oct. 29, the section of Geyser Pass Road from Gold Basin Road to the top of Geyser Pass (Geyser Pass Trailhead) will remain closed until Oct, 29 or until project completion. Geyser Pass Road, from its junction with the La Sal Loop Road to its junction with the Gold Basin Road (0241), will open to the public.

“=-=Road closures can be frustrating, and we certainly understand that,” said Michael Englehart, Moab/Monticello district ranger. “This closure may feel particularly frustrating because of the prolonged, unplanned closure of this road that occurred earlier in the year due to the Pack Creek Fire. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to delivering an improved Geyser Pass Road, which is a road so vital to our enjoyment of the La Sals.”

Geyser Pass Road is one of the heaviest trafficked roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. In addition to the previously stated work, this project will improve visitor’s recreational experience in the area by creating safer parking and staging areas for trails along the road.

During construction, the Geyser Pass area, as well as the Whole Enchilada Trail, will remain open by access from the east side of the La Sal Mountains via Dark Canyon Lake Road ( 0129).

For more information on the upcoming road closures and/or Geyser Pass Improvements Project, please contact the Moab ranger district office at (435) 259-7155.