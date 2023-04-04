Dinos Croon at Recent Competitions

The Carbon High School (CHS) choirs have been crooning well lately, competing in two events over the last two weeks. The Solo and Ensemble Festival took place on March 22 at Richfield High School, while the Region Large Group Festival took place on March 29 at Emery High School.

Kaitlyn Ipson, Carbon High Choir Director, explained that there were three vocal soloists, one vocal quartet, a small men’s ensemble, five piano soloists from choir and the chamber choir, or vocal jazz, that competed at Solo and Ensemble.

There were over 15 superior ratings for the Dinos in categories such as chamber choir, vocal solos, percussion ensemble, piano solos and more. Ipson stated that the chamber choir was one of two that competed in Richfield, receiving superior ratings.

There were also seven excellent ratings received by CHS singers during the competition. Those that qualified for State Solo and Ensemble will be competing on April 29 at Provo High School. They include Joslyn Sanders (vocal solo), Alexzaia Arno (vocal solo), Audrey Hatch (piano solo) and Lillian Seeley (piano solo).

Then, there were two choirs that competed at the Large Group Festival: the treble choir, or Musettes, and the concert choir. Ipson said that the treble choir received excellent ratings and the concert choir received superior ratings.

“I am very pleased with the hard work and dedication of these students,” Ipson shared. “They attended these festivals with a determination to succeed and it showed in their ratings.”