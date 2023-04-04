Spartans Have No Answer for Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo

After a tight game in Castle Dale against Canyon View, the Lady Spartans made their way down to Cedar City on Friday. Unfortunately, Emery was not able to return the favor and pick up a road win.

The Falcons scored three runs in the first and four in the second to take a 7-0 lead. Each team pushed one run across in the third, keeping it a seven-run advantage. Canyon View added three more runs in the fourth and held Emery scoreless in the fifth to end it, 11-1.

Emjae Adair had a great day at the plate, going 3-3 with the lone RBI. Alivia Christman also performed well with her 2-3 performance at the dish.

Emery had plans to compete at the Payson Tournament over the weekend, but it was cancelled. The Lady Spartans (6-6, 2-2) will now be off for spring break. They will be back in action on Tuesday, April 11, to take on Grand at home.