Dinos Display Excellence at Large Band Festival

The Carbon High School (CHS) band members joined the many students that have recently been participating in region competitions with the Region 12 Large Band Festival.

The Carbon Wind Ensemble received a superior rating, qualifying the Dinos for the state festival, which will take place in May. The Carbon Symphonic Band received an excellent rating.

There were also many Dino musicians that found success at solo and ensemble. Erin Martin was ranked superior in euphonium solo while Kelcie Johnson (oboe solo) and Abby Anderson (clarinet solo) both received excellent ratings. Continuing the excellent ratings were Haylie Hozler, Anna Vincent, Anna Darter and Jocelyn Frandsen in the flute quartet.

However, the excellent ratings did not stop there. Jocelyn Frandsen (piano solo), Kristine Moore (trumpet solo), and the saxophone quartet of Tyler Broadhead, Phoenix Erkkila, Bella Jones, and Neil Hoyt all received that same ranking. Kaithlyn Torres received a good rating for her flute solo.

Finally, Brenden Bryner received a superior rating in the marimba solo, while Bradley Sweeney also scored superior in trumpet solo. They both qualify for state with these rankings.