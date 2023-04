Carl Sandersen, President of the Castle Country Crusaders, announced that the organization’s silent auction will be hosted on Saturday, April 15.

The auction will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sutherland’s parking lot, located at 406 State Highway 55 in Price. The proceeds will benefit the Christian Motorcycle Association missionaries.

“Lots of good items,” Sandersen shared. “Come by and check us out.”