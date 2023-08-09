Dinos Dominate Millard

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Dinos picked up their first win this season in dominate fashion against Millard. Carbon was firing on all cylinders in the non-conference game on Tuesday, shutting out the Eagles 8-0.

The Dinos got their footing in the first half, netting two goals to take the advantage into the break. The team had a breakout second half, recording six more goals to take the impressive 8-0 road victory.

Freshman Blythe Bradford was a standout in the game, recording three goals and one assist. Senior Amiah Timothy also added three goals along with an assist. Chrissy Jones and Kenzie Morgan rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece. Jones also had two assists in the game while Bailey Johnson had one.

Carbon’s offense was ruthless as the team had 36 shots on goal in the game. The defensive line played its part, led by Fortune Ward in the goal. She recorded the shutout with four saves.

The Dinos (1-1) will have a quick turnaround as they face region foe North Sanpete (2-1) on Aug. 10. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. in Price.