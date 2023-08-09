Helper Culinary Water Cut-Off for UDOT Project Delayed

Last week, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced that the community should conserve culinary water, as the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) would be cutting the water on Aug. 22 for a project on Highway 6.

However, UDOT has been delayed by a week due to weather that is putting them behind on projects. When the outage begins, it is expected to be 10 hours or less.

Mayor Peterman stated that the water should be cut off likely at the end of August, though a set date will be announced once it is locked down. For water conservation tips from Helper’s Public Works Director, click here.