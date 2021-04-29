Dinos End on a High Note

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The regular season finale between Carbon and South Sevier was a lot like the first meeting between the two teams. The Dinos gained a huge lead and never looked back. They scored five goals in the first half and two in the second to win 7-0.

Jackson Griffith and Zac Chappell each had a game-high two goals. Merrick Morgan and Noah Bradford added a goal and an assist apiece while Joe Morley found the back of the net as well. Individuals that also tallied an assist in the match were Max Lancaster, Payton Black and Eil Beecher.

Dax Humes and the defense were stout once more, logging their third straight shutout. Carbon has scored 23 times in the past three games without surrendering a single goal.

The Dinos (9-5) finished in second-place in the region behind Grand and grabbed the #7 seed in the final RPI rankings. With the seventh seed, Carbon receives a first-round bye and will play its first game on May 5 at home against #10 Juab at 4 p.m.