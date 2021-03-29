Dinos End Week at Desert Hills Tourney

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

An extremely busy week, which saw the Dinos play seven games in five days, concluded at the Desert Hills Tourney over the weekend.

Union represented the first opponent for the Dinos in what turned out to be a tightly-contested game. In the second inning, the Dinos pushed two runs across for the early lead. Union got one run back in the fifth but still trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. An error extended the inning and allowed the Cougars to tie the game with two outs, forcing extras. The Dinos responded with a run in the top of the eighth to go back on top. Another error hurt Carbon’s chances in the bottom half as Union scored two runs to win the game 4-3. The Cougar pitchers were tough, only allowing five hits. Easton Rich had two of those five while Rylan Hart and Jacob Vasquez each picked up an RBI.

Carbon bounced back in the second game against Grand. The Dinos shutdown the Red Devil offense and took the contest 6-0. Wyatt Falk, Kade Dimick, Jordan Fossat, Derick Robison and Rich all recorded one RBI as the attack was well spread out. Cooper Schade picked up the win on the mound and only allowed one hit through six innings. He also tallied six strikeouts.

In the final game of the tournament, Carbon took on the hosts, Desert Hills. The Thunder jumped on the Dinos early and scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings. Carbon tried to overcome the 9-0 hole with three runs in the fifth, but the Thunder stormed back with four runs in the bottom half to end the game 13-3. Vasquez finished 2-2 with an RBI while Fossat hit a double.

The Dinos (8-3, 2-0) only have one game this week, but it is against the top 3A team in Juab (10-1) on Wednesday.