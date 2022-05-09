Dinos Excite in Opening Weekend

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

One of the benefits of finishing in the top four of the RPI standings is hosting a pod. Carbon had that luxury on Saturday when it began the first weekend of the 3A State Tournament at home.

The Dinos first made quick work of the Judge Memorial Bulldogs with a 13-0 win. They scored eight runs in the second, including a three-RBI triple from Ridge Nielson. He finished 2-2 with three RBIs while Jacob Vasquez and Dallyn Oneil each added two ribbies. On the mound, Camden Wilson was strong and picked up the win. He went five innings and give up just four hits and no runs. He also struck out four batters.

It was then a rematch of last year’s state title game between Carbon and Grantsville. The Cowboys came blazing out of the gates and were up 7-2. The Dinos would eventually make it 7-5 only for Grantsville to plate two more runs to lead it 9-5.

With the same score going into the bottom of the seventh, the Dinos needed a big rally to remain in the winner’s bracket. Wilson, Wyatt Falk, Beau Vea and Oneil all singled to start off the inning and cut it to 9-7. Logan Madrigal then drove home a run on a line out to make it a one-run game, with the tying run at second and just one out.

Next up, Chet Anderson came through with a single to put runners on the corners. Rylan Hart then hit a sac fly to tie it all up at nine. After an intentional walk to Keaton Rich, Andersen stole third to put the winning run just 90 feet away. Jacob Vasquez fouled off a couple 0-2 pitches to stay alive, allowing Anderson the chance to come home a score on a passed ball. In incredible comeback fashion, the Dinos doubled their score with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off, 10-9.

At the dish, Hart finished 3-4 with a double and three RBIs. Rich also hit a double and logged two ribbbies while Vea went 2-3 and Anderson went 2-5. Jordan Fossat picked up the win and kept the game close by pitching the final two and two thirds innings. He did not allow a single hit or run and struck out five batters in that span.

The #4 Dinos will now face #1 Juab on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Utah Valley University (UVU). A look at the full tournament tree can be found here. In addition, all games played at UVU will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.