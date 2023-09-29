Dinos Fall in Double Overtime

The Lady Dinos held their own against the Manti Templars on Thursday afternoon.

Carbon traveled to Manti to face off in the region game after defeating the Templars earlier this season, 3-2. In the first half, both teams were well matched, finding it difficult to get a score on the board.

Going into the second half tied at 0, the Templars were able to find the back of the net, but the Dinos quickly answered back with a goal of their own. Blythe Bradford assisted Mayah Gonzalez with the goal, tying the game 1-1.

The 80 minute clock ran out with the game tied, leading both teams into overtime. Both teams struggled to get an advantage in the first round overtime, though the Templars were able to score in the second overtime, ending the game with a loss for the Dinos, 2-1.

The Dinos (9-6, 8-5 Region 12) will now move on to their last regularly scheduled game of the season against rivals Emery (0-15, 0-13 Region 12) on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Castle Dale at 4 p.m.