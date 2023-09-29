Wildcats Strike Spartans

The Lady Spartans traveled to Richfield on Thursday for a region matchup. Richfield was quick to the shot with a goal in the first half, leading 1-0 going into the second half.

The Spartans struggled in the second half, giving the Wildcats the advantage. Richfield was able to find the back of the net 3 times, ending the game for Emery with a loss, 0-4.

Emery (0-15, 0-13 Region 12) will now face off with the home-field advantage in their final conference game of the season against rivals Carbon (9-6, 8-5 Region 12) on Tuesday, October 3 at 4 p.m.