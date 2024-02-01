Dinos Fall to a Tough Wildcat Squad

Carbon traveled to Richfield for a region game on Wednesday night. The Richfield Wildcats (12-7) sit on top of the Region 12 standings with an 8-3 region record, tied with Manti. The Dinos fell to 4-7 in region, tied with Juab and North Sanpete, with a loss on Wednesday.

Carbon started the game off well in the first quarter, keeping it a close score at 11-10. The second quarter brought unfortunate event for the Dinos. Carbon had troubles scoring baskets, and it seemed that Richfield couldn’t miss, as they would shoot 50% as a team for the game.

The score was 33-14 at the beginning of the third. Carbon would keep up with the ‘Cats for the remainder of the game, but couldn’t get the run they needed. The final score ended up at 60-42, giving the Wildcats their eighth region win.

Kahner Raby led the Dinos with 13 points, making half of his attempts. He ended the night with a nice stat line with seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and three big blocks. Zeke Willson would finish the night with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Ryker Butler had a couple blocks as well, adding on seven points and two boards. Evan Lancaster was solid defensively, keeping his hands moving, getting three steals to go with his five points and two assists.

Carbon will next play the Manti Templars (15-6) on Friday night at home for another tough battle in the Region 12 division.