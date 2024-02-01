Lady Dinos Battle at Girls’ Wrestling Divisionals *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, the Spartan Center played host to the the Girl’s Wrestling Divisionals, bringing wrestlers from Ben Lomond, Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Juab, Ogden, Providence Hall, Richfield and South Summit to participate in the tournament.

Starting in the 170 class, Rickelle Collins would go 1-1, beating her opponent by pin. She had a tough battle for the championship, but would fall to her opponent with a close 7-6 decision. Jenna Pulsipher would go 2-1, getting wins by fall and medical forfeit, getting her the third-place podium.

Maddison Arroyo had a solid tournament, going 2-1 in the 190 class. She would win her third-place matchup by fall and earn a spot on the podium. Arroyo would also have a match with Emery’s solo girl wrestler, Dazi Thatcher. Thatcher had a win by fall earlier in the tournament.

In the 110-weight class, Codi Shaw would go 1-1, beating her opponent by fall. In the 120 class, Brookleigh Unsworth wrestled four times, going 2-2, getting both wins by fall. In the 125 class, Emma Parker would get two wins by pin. In the third-place match, Parker had a valiant effort, falling to her opponent to a 13-8 decision.

Fortune Ward had a great showing in the tournament. She went 2-1, getting both wins by fall, making it to the championship match. Ward would have a tough battle with her opponent, going down to the last seconds, but would unfortunately fall in a 13-12 decision.

The girls have had a great year, and have worked very hard to make it to this point. They will be preparing for the state championship tournament. Harley Malmgren, Adrienne Lee, Samantha Riddle, Lily Clark, Alizah Trostle, Dazi Thatcher and Grace Lamb will all be participating in the state competition as well. The competition will be held Feb. 16 and 17 in Richfield.