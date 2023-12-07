Dinos Find a Win in Overtime

Carbon traveled to Moab to face the 2-3 Red Devils on Wednesday night. The Dinos started the game well, securing the lead by the half, 31-28. Grand came out with some fire in the third quarter, scoring 20 points to Carbon’s 13.

With a little over a minute to go in regulation, the Dinos were down three points. After a couple missed threes, the Dino guard aggressively went toward the hoop, scoring an “and one” opportunity. Carbon made the free throw, tying the game at 55.

On the next possession, Grand drove to the basket and scored a layup, putting the Red Devils up two. The Dinos brought the ball down with 15 seconds left and passed it around until Ryker Butler put up a three. The ball barely missed and had a nice bounce. Butler snagged his own rebound, scoring off his own miss in the very last second, taking the game into overtime.

In overtime, after a couple free throws made by Grand, the boys on both sides were hustling every second for possession of the ball. Zeke Willson then hit a clutch three pointer, giving the Dinos the lead, 60-59. After a few misses and turnovers on both side, Carbon went up by three with a layup. But not too long after, Grand’s big man, Lane Berry, scored a clutch three of his own.

Carbon’s next possession resulted in a assist and layup, giving the Dinos back the lead. After a Grand turnover, Carbon put a nice gap in the score as the Dinos made another layup, going up four. The Dino defense put some solid pressure on Grand, and after a couple fouls, the game ended with the score 68-64 in favor of the Dinos.

After the game, Kahner Raby and Butler showed some awesome sportsmanship as they both went up to Grand’s big man and showed him some extra respect for a hard-fought game.

Willson had a double-double in the game, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 boards. Carter Warburton did well sharing the ball, ending with seven assists and a steal. Butler, in his first game back this season, shot 60%, scoring 13 for the Dinos and snagging eight rebounds. Raby had another solid game, also getting a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. He also had a steal and two blocks on the night.

Next up, Carbon (2-2) will travel to Salina to play North Sevier (2-2) on Friday. Then, on Dec. 13, Providence Hall (1-5) will come to Carbon, which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. online at etvnews.com/livesports.