Dinos Force Five in Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo

Carbon knew it had a difficult match with the top team in the region standings, Richfield, on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were ready to defend their home court and delivered the first blow, 25-21, in the opening set. Richfield then made it two in a row with a 25-17 set win.

In the third, Richfield benefited from a five-point cushion for most of the set. Up 22-17, it looked like the night was coming to a close. The Dinos were not ready to board the buses, however, and a quick timeout refocused the group. They would rip off five consecutive points after the pause in action to tie it all up at 22. Carbon remained on the attack and closed out the set on an 8-1 run for the 25-23 win.

Richfield again took the lead in the fourth, but Carbon continued to show its fortitude. The Dinos flipped a 16-13 deficit into an 18-16 advantage. They continued with the momentum for the 25-21 set win. Then, in the fifth, Richfield went up again to the tune of 8-1. Carbon’s late set rallies could never form as the Wildcats took it 15-7 and edge out Carbon 3-2 in a thriller.

The Dinos recorded 11 blocks, led by Haley Garrish with five. Richfield went after Dani Jensen, who was up for the challenge with 25 digs. Meanwhile, Madi Orth and Taylor Secor led the attack with 15 and 12 kills, respectively.

Carbon (10-6, 2-2) will now gear up for Canyon View (7-8, 0-3) at home on Thursday.