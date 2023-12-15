Dinos Get Scratched by Wildcats

On Thursday night the Carbon Dinos boys’ wrestling team faced the South Summit Wildcats on their home turf.

Trevor Jones received the first dual win in the 120-pound weight class. He won by technical fall against his opponent, hoping to lead the swarm of victories ahead of his team. Brax Tapia contributed to the dual victories in the 132-pound class. He won his opponent by fall, scoring six points for his team. In the 150 pound weight class, Preston Martinez pinned his opponent as well, earning another six points.

With the score at 17-30 in favor of the Wildcats, the Dino boys couldn’t seem to find a victory for the remainder of the dual. The final score ended up at 17-65, in favor of South Summit.

They will be ready for redemption this Tuesday as they face the Grantsville Cowboys at home. The varsity duals will start at 7 p.m.