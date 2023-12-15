Families Celebrate Holiday Season at Cookies with Santa

Castleview Hospital spread the holiday cheer with their annual Cookies with Santa event. This year, it was hosted at the Carbon County Event Center on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Our cup is so full of joy after last night’s Cookies with Santa,” the hospital shared. “Thank you to all the beautiful families who came out. It was fun to see everyone smiling and getting into the festive spirit.”

Castleview also expressed their gratitude for their community partners, which were the CARE Coalition, Dr. Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley, Dr. Criddle, the team at Puzzle Pediatrics and Eastern Utah Family Medicine. While Santa and the children were the main focus of the evening, there were other fun guests.

The USU Eastern athletes came to lend a hand while AutoFarm provided their coveted train for rides. Santa welcomed Elsa and the Grinch to also play along for the evening.

“We had the most amazing time interacting with all of the families who came out to support Cookies with Santa,” Dr. Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley’s office shared, before thanking Castleview Hospital for hosting the event, the children for attending, and the volunteers for working hard.