Dinos Handle Spartans *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos and Spartans met on the diamond on Tuesday afternoon in Price for a doubleheader. Game 1 was the battle between high-velocity hurlers. Wyatt Falk and Wade Stilson were each called on to lead their respective teams.

Through the first three innings, it was a pitchers duel. Then, in the fourth inning, the flood gates opened up for the Dinos. Ridge Nelson started off the inning with a double and was brought home two batters later by Falk’s sac fly. Colton Lowe then sent a laser over the right field fence for a two-run homerun.

An error extended the inning and the Dino bats made Emery pay. A total of 14 batters came to the plate in the frame, which saw Carbon push across 10 runs. Falk closed it out on the mound in the top of the fifth for the 10-0 shutout.

Speaking of Falk, he was dominate on the bump. He only gave up three hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters in just five innings. In fact, of the 15 outs recorded, Falk accounted for 14 of them due to his 13 strikeouts and one out made on a pickoff at first.

At the plate, Nelson finished 2-3 with two doubles. Meanwhile, Chet Anderson hit a triple and Quade Henrie and Michael Vigil each hit a double. RBI leaders were Lowe and Peyton Molinar with two apiece.

It was tough sledding for the Spartans. Stilson finished with two of the team’s three hits at the plate. Then, on the mound, he gave up five hits through 3.2 innings. Only three of the seven runs surrendered were earned, though.

Emery turned the page for Game 2 and started with a bang. The Spartans sent eight batters to the plate in the opening frame and loaded the bases. Stilson and Gannon Ward each came around to score to make it 2-0. The lead was short-lived, however, as Carbon immediately answered back.

Anderson led off with a triple and Nelson then hit a blast for the game-tying homerun. Two batters later, Falk hit a solo shot to make it 3-2. Back at the dish in the second, the Dinos fought for five more runs and ran away with this one, 12-5.

Nelson and Falk each finished with four RBIs to lead the team. The former went 4-5 with a homerun and three runs scored while the latter went 3-5 with a homerun. Anderson finished 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored while Henrie picked up two more ribbies. Camden Wilson and Stockton Kennedy teamed up on the mound to compete the game.

For the Spartans, Ward led the way, going 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Treven Gilbert also hit a double while Hayden Abrams recorded two ribbies.

Up next, Carbon (11-4, 7-1) will square off against Alta (8-6) on Wednesday in Sandy. The Dinos will then wrap up the season series with the Spartans (11-10, 5-6) in Castle Dale on Friday.