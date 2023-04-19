Spartans Sneak Past Hawks *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, Emery traveled to the other side of the mountain to face North Sanpete. Once on the pitch, a intense battle ensued.

Neither side gained any ground in the first 40 minutes. Then, in the second half, the Spartans at last broke through the Hawk defense to make it 1-0. Emery then packed it in on the defensive side and held on to win by the same score, 1-0.

The Spartans (6-4, 5-1) will now prepare for Richfield (5-7, 2-5) at home on Friday. A win would clinch the region title for the Spartans after Grand knocked off Carbon on Tuesday.