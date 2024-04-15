Dinos Hold Off Templars After Tough Loss

The Dinos faced the Manti Templars on April 9, where they lost a close one, 11-8. The Templars traveled to Price to meet the club again on Friday. Manti scored first in the second inning, giving them the 1-0 lead for four innings.

The Dinos were on the board, scoring one in the fourth and one in the fifth inning, giving them the 2-1 advantage. They weren’t done yet, as they put up three more in the sixth. Neither were the Templars, as they answered back with three of their own, but the Dinos stayed composed and closed out the game with a 5-4 victory of the region opponent.

Michael Vigil was the solo player to get an extra base hit with a double, along with an RBI and a run scored. Tyrus Madsen was making solid contact with the ball, going three for three in the game.

Logan Madrigal had two runners batted in, as he went .500 with a walk. Diego Vega also had an RBI in the game and Deegan Richards touched home plate twice in the ball game.

Carbon (6-2) sits at third in Region 12 as of now, behind Canyon View (9-1) and Juab (7-1). Next up, they will see the Juab Wasps twice this week for some crucial games. The first game will be Tuesday in Nephi, then again Friday, on their home field in Price.