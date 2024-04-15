Lady Spartans Have a Busy Couple Days

The Emery softball team hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Friday for their second matchup of the season, Emery won the first meeting 10-6. The team was pretty impressive on the mound, as Kallee Lake shutout the Wildcats with 11 strikeouts, one hit and no runs scored in her five innings pitched.

The girls had eleven runs in five innings for a quick win, improving their region record to 7-3. They sit in third in the Region 12 rankings, behind Carbon (7-2) and North Sanpete (5-2).

Brooklyn Ekker was making solid contact, with two doubles in the game, along with two runs scored. Kali Jensen also had a double in the game, scoring an RBI and a run scored. Shannon Johnson also brought home an RBI and scored a run as well.

Madi Bunnell touched home plate twice in the game and Alexis Ungerman scored an RBI with her base hit. Tailynn Minchey had a sacrifice bunt for an RBI, with Katelyn Nielson also scoring an RBI for the Lady Spartans.

On Saturday, they participated in a tournament in Payson, where they went 1-1 against neutral opponents. First was the Duchesne Eagles, where the Emery squad would get the win, 3-0. Katelyn Nielson had a double in the game, going two for three. Shannon Johnson had the solo RBI recorded in the game. Kali Jensen had two runs scored and Kaitlyn Thomas scored one run for the Lady Spartans victory.

Next up, they faced a tough Springville Red Devils (15-4), who are at the 5A level. Emery had a tough time with their bats, with only two hits in the game, which were both doubles by Shannon Johnson and Madi Bunnell.

Emery will be back to the task at hand, heading to Nephi with a game against the Juab Wasps (3-3) on Tuesday and the Delta Rabbits (0-9) in Castle Dale on Friday.