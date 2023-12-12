Dinos Host Weekend Debate Competition

Over the weekend, the Carbon Dinos played host to a debate competition, with both Dinos and Emery High Spartans throwing their hats into the ring.

Carbon High School took fourth place overall at the end of the event, with Kora Stockdale earning fourth place in the Lincoln Douglas debate and second place in Dramatic Interpretation. Andrus Daniel and Katherine Banasky took second place in Oratory and Impromptu, respectively.

Finally, the combined effort of Nathan Weber and Collin Curtis, earning second place in Policy, rounded out the scoring for the Dinos.

For the Emery High debate team, they placed third overall and several individual received awards. Placing first in their respective events were Kallee Lake and Tyler Frandsen in Policy and Kylee Willis in Oratory. Rylan Neff was third in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Cache Allred and Marcie McArthur third and Izzi Turner and Ryan Neff fourth in Duo Interp.

Kelsey Jorgensen and Teague Miller third and Marcie McArthur and Cache Allred fifth in Public Forum. Kallee Lake earned fourth and Lana Kelley fifth in Impromptu. Macie McArthur placed third in Dramatic Interpretation, MaKayla Jensen, third in Humorous Interpretation, and Mason Trout was fifth in Foreign Extemp. Finally, for the Spartans, Tyler Frandsen was fourth and Kallee Lake fifth in National Extemp.

This was the third meet for these Emery High Debate students. They also placed third at the North Sevier Meet at an earlier date.