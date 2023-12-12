Dinos Improve to 2-3 with Win Over North Sevier

The Dinos hit the road to face the North Sevier Wolves on Friday. After a first quarter feeling out one another, the Dinos went on a run in the second quarter, with a score of 33-22 at halftime. The Dinos stayed composed and never let the Wolves go on a run of their own, pulling out the win, 54-46.

Ryker Butler was the leading scorer of the day with 14 points, going seven for nine, shooting 78%. Butler had a double-double with 10 rebounds while grabbing a couple steals.

Kahner Raby had a double-double of his own, shooting 71% with 12 points. He also took down 10 rebounds, two steals and a block. Junior Evan Lancaster had a nice game with 10 points, five boards, two steals and a block.

The Dinos will play Providence Hall on Wednesday at home at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports. Then, region play will start on Friday against the North Sanpete Hawks.