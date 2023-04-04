Dinos Impress at Uintah Invitational

Lingering snow did not stop the Dinos from competing at the Uintah Invitational on Saturday. Carbon showed up ready to compete against teams spanning Utah and Wyoming.

On the girls’ side, the Dinos took first in the 4×400, second in the 4×100 and third in the 4×200. Kinlee Lewis earned another third-place finish for Carbon in the 300-meter hurdles while Gianna White and Emma Bowman went third and fourth in the 400. In the 800 meter, Sophia Taylor finished second and Ellie Janson took eighth.

The Lady Dinos then stacked the distance races. Rozlyn Stowe earned a first-place finish in the 1600, followed by Sophia Taylor in third, Lindsie Fausett in fifth and Ambree Jones in sixth. Stowe followed that up with a second-place finish in the 3200. Fausett, Jones and Ali Bryner followed suit in fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively.

In the field events, Lewis had the best finish for the Dinos as she took second in the high jump. Teammate Bailey Johnson took seventh in the same event. Continuing, Anna Hanson took fourth in javelin while Jordan Shorts finished fifth in the long jump.

In the end, the Lady Dinos took second with 110 points. Host Uintah earned first with 159.33 points while Lyman High School (Wyoming) took third.

For the boys, Carbon put up points in the relay events, including a second-place finish in the 4×400, a third-place finish in the 4×200, a fourth-place finish in the 2-2-4-8 and a fifth-place finish in the 4×100. Easton Humes was a standout for the Dinos as he took first in both the 400 and 800 meter races.

In the hurdles, Justus Clark took seventh in the 110 meter while Bradley Sweeney finished ninth in the 300 meter. The 1600 was favorable to the Dinos, as Braxton Ware took fourth and Garrett Black crossed the line in eighth.

On the field, sophomore Traxton Jewkes finished sixth in long jump and seventh in high jump. Bradley Wood earned fifth in shot put while Jared Bryson took ninth in javelin. In the end, Carbon took fourth out of 11 teams. Uintah came in first with 129.5 points while Union was right behind with 128.5 points.

The Dinos will take some time off for spring break before returning to the action on April 14 at the Union Invite in Roosevelt.