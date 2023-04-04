Spartans, Panthers Meet in North Sevier

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Over the weekend, both Emery and Pinnacle traveled to compete in the North Sevier Invitational. Many Spartans competed well and several set new personal records (PR). In addition, both 4×400 relay teams took first place.

The Lady Spartans had a great day, ending in second place overall with 67 points. The only team to top them was North Sevier with 195 points. Freshman Addyson Guymon finished with a PR in the 1600 and took first overall. She also ended in second in the 800. Fellow freshman Carlie Hurst took third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Aliya Lester set a new PR in the 400, taking fourth overall. Alexis Morgan then came in fifth in discus.

For the Lady Panthers, Heather Kerr took sixth in shot put. She set new PRs as well in the javelin and discus, taking fifth and seventh in the respective events. Darolani Motte came right behind Kerr in the javelin and took sixth. Pinnacle scored 12 points and ended in 10th overall.

In the boys’ events, Jack Christiansen also set a new PR in the 800 and finished in first place. Teammate Mason Hurdsman came in sixth in the race. Then, in the 3200, Camdon Larsen finished in first with Dillan Larsen in third. Matt Olsen also took third in the high jump. In addition, Owen Cordner set a PR and took sixth with Mason Hurdsman’s new PR coming in right behind in seventh in the 400. Lastly, Corbin Jensen took sixth in the 300 hurdles.

North Sevier won the boys’ meet with 126 points. Providence Hall came in second with 97 points followed by San Juan in third with 78 points and Emery in fourth with 61 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, Emery will return to the track on Saturday, April 15 in Richfield. The Panthers will be off until Friday, April 21 when they meet at Carbon.