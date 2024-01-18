Dinos Impress Home Crowd on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos hosted senior night on Tuesday against the North Sevier Wolves as friends and family gathered to show appreciation to the athletes. Trevor Jones, Jace Barlow, Brax Tapia, Preston Martinez and Johnny Jewkes were the seniors being honored for the hard work they have put in this season.

Carbon had some tough and entertaining bouts against the Wolves, but would get the overall team win in the end against North Sevier. Johnny Jewkes and Gavin Fausett both got pins against their opponents with some solid wrestling abilities in some hard-fought matches. Trevor Jones and Brax Tapia showed off their technical wrestling, getting major decision wins for the night.

Next up, the Dinos will battle the Emery Spartans on Thursday night for the crosstown rival matchup hosted at the Spartan Center.