Strong Winds Cause Havoc at Ferron City Cemetery

By Julie Johansen

Following the strong wind storms this past week and damage at Ferron City Cemetery, the city issued the following statements:

The Ferron City Cemetery is CLOSED. We are compiling a list at City Hall of those that wish to be contacted once we can enter the cemetery safely and assess the damage. If you would like to be added to that list, please contact City Hall at (435) 384-2350 or email us at FerronCity@FerronCity.org. The information we are asking for is your name, phone number, email address, and the name of your loved one. Again, the cemetery is closed. It is unsafe to enter the cemetery currently.

Councilmember Brown was able to safely go into the cemetery today and took some pictures. He wanted to share these with the public and to let everyone know that they have contacted the insurance company and are currently waiting to hear from them. Thanks for your patience and for those that have contacted City Hall. Councilmember Brown promises that as soon as he has any information, he will be sharing it with you. Remember the cemetery is still closed.

As of the last count, there are nine trees down and two others that are leaners. Irrigation pipes for the cemetery have been broken as well as the roads in the cemetery. The city will keep the community updated on the Ferron City website and Facebook page as more information becomes available.