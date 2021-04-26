Dinos’ Impressive Week *Photo Gallery*

Dino tennis had another busy week but was up to the task. Carbon had seven matches and were winners of four while two of the losses came against 4A schools.

The Dinos beat up on Richfield on Tuesday with a 5-0 sweep. Preston Condie won 6-3, 6-1 in first singles, Jack Livingston won 7-6, 6-1 in second singles and Leonard Livingston won 6-3, 7-5 in third singles. In first doubles, Derrick Jorgensen and Alex Callahan took their match 6-2, 6-4 while Camden Chamberlain and Zach Gregersen found a way to win 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in second doubles.

The Dinos also swept Wasatch Academy 5-0 on Thursday.

Carbon then went to the Uintah Tournament over the weekend. Carbon lost to Morgan 1-4 and to Tooele 2-3. The Dinos then picked up wins against Union (4-1) and San Juan (4-1) before losing to Uintah (1-4). Jorgensen went 4-1 in the tourney in second singles while Condie went 3-2 in first singles and Branden Scovill finished 3-2 in third singles.

The Dinos will have a week off before they play Gunnison on Tuesday, May 4 and South Sevier on Thursday, May 6.