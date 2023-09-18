Dinos Misstep Against Richfield

The Lady Dinos welcomed Richfield to their court on Thursday, looking to take back the victory from their previous loss against the Lady Wildcats two weeks prior.

The Wildcats came out with their claws sharpened, pushing back against the Lady Dinos on their home turf. Beginning with first singles, Ella Anderson fell in both sets, 6-0. Audrey Hatch had a similar fate in second singles, 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Izabelle Pugliese also faced defeat, with 6-0 both sets.

In first doubles, Lyndie Richardson and Veronica Cartwright were outpaced by the Lady Wildcats, 7-6 (7-2) and 6-2. Second and third doubles followed similarly (6-2, 4-6, 6-1) and (6-4, 6-2). Ultimately, Richfield secured the victory, 6-0.

Emmalee Miller was named the player of the match for the Lady Dinos. Carbon (4-8) will have a short break before welcoming Juab on Sep. 19.