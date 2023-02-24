Dinos Outlast Pesky Rabbits

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The #12 Delta Rabbits were not about to go down without a fight when they met up with #4 Carbon in the 3A State Basketball Tournament. The Dinos compounded the problem by turning the ball over five times in the first four minutes. This allowed Delta to take an early lead, 9-5. The Dinos regrouped, though, and went on a 9-0 run headlined by Beverly Lancaster and her seven first-quarter points.

Carbon continued to lead, but it was never by much. The Rabbits remained within striking distance due to Kate Smith and her 26 points. She went off in the third quarter, scoring four three-pointers to continually apply pressure on Carbon. Though the Dinos consistently had an answer, the Rabbits were never too far behind.

It was just a two-point game going into the final quarter, where it appeared another upset could be brewing. That was until Carbon went on another run, this time with Madi Orth’s eight fourth-quarter points to lead by 11. That would be all the separation the Dinos would need as they went on to win 63-50.

Orth was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Tatum Tanner also played huge minutes down low, accumulating 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. In addition, Haley Garrish and Jacie Jensen had nine and eight points, respectively, off the bench. Amiah Timothy added another eight points while Kennedy Williams continued to run the point proficiently with four assists.

Carbon now advances to the semifinal game against #1 Grantsville on Friday at 4:10 p.m. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.