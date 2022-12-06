Dinos Outrun Bears

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.

Uncharacteristically, the Dinos turned the ball over 18 times, but still managed a double-figure win. Madi Orth finished with a double-double as she recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kennedy Williams added another 12 points to go along with her five assists and four steals. Just one rebound short of a double-double was Amiah Timothy with her 14 points and nine rebounds. Finally, Haley Garrish added 11 points in the win.

A massive game is on the horizon between two unbeaten teams. Carbon (4-0) will host Grantsville (4-0) on Tuesday night in a must-watch contest. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. Carbon will then travel to the Fruita Tournament in Colorado this weekend.