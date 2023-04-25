Dinos Pick Up Huge Region Win

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Despite falling in a close one against Duchesne (3-1) on Thursday, the Lady Dinos were ready to roll on Saturday against Canyon View. Carbon, still undefeated in the region standings, was looking to build some breathing room against the Falcons.

Carbon delivered the first blow with a run in each of the first two innings. Canyon View then began its attack in the third with two runs to tie it back up. Then, in the fourth inning, the Lady Dinos compiled four runs to gain control. They went on to add a pair of runs in the sixth and win 8-2.

Makayla Scovill had a big day, going 3-4 at the plate with a homerun and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Haven Byerly (2-4, with two RBIs) and Jenna Richards (1-3, with two RBIs) also went yard in the victory.

Byerly also picked up the win in the circle and only gave up two runs off of four hits and four walks. She struck out 12 in the seven frames.

The Dinos (10-6, 5-0) will take on Grand (0-10, 0-4) on Tuesday at home and on Wednesday in Moab. They will then continue on the road to play Richfield (6-9, 1-5) on Thursday and Juan Diego (12-7) on Friday.