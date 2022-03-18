Dinos Prepare for Annual Rodeo

The Dinos are eagerly preparing for their annual rodeo, which is slated for April 8 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Three members of the team were present at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday afternoon to speak on the club and its upcoming rodeo.

While the Carbon Club is small, consisting of just eight members, they are doing well in the rodeo circuit. Multiple team members are in the top 10 in the state for their respective events. Shalako Gunter is doing especially well as she is ranked first in the state in the trap shooting event.

Gunter competed in the national competition in 2021, taking 11th out of 120 participants in the trap shoot. She qualified for the national event after taking fourth in the state competition. She, along with her fellow Dinos, are working to maintain their rankings in order to advance to the state event on June 6-11 in Heber City.

The Dinos expressed their excitement for the upcoming rodeo, but explained that they are still in need of sponsors for the event. Businesses or individuals who would like to support the event are encouraged to contact any rodeo team member.

While Carbon hosts only one rodeo each year, the members pride themselves on making it one of the fastest rodeos in the state. This makes for a convenient stop on the rodeo trail, as competitors will be traveling most weekends throughout the spring season. To conclude, the Dinos invited members of the community to stop by the Carbon County Fairgrounds on April 8 to enjoy the annual rodeo.