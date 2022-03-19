Spotlight Shines on Rocky Mountain Care

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce highlighted Rocky Mountain Care as one of its business spotlights for the month of March. Rocky Mountain Care staff members were in attendance at the chamber’s monthly luncheon to accept the recognition and speak on the business.

In Price, Rocky Mountain Care is known for three main services: home care, hospice and personal care. Highly skilled and trained staff make these offerings possible, including nurses, social workers, CNAs, wound specialists, administrative personnel and a wide range of therapists.

Rocky Mountain Care is commonly known for its hospice services, which offers end-of-life care for members of the community. While this includes comforting someone that is approaching the end of their life, it also involves comforting the family members that are suffering in their own way. Staff members work closely with patients and their families to make the process as comfortable as possible for all involved.

The staff also offers home care for local residents. This type of care allows patients to continue living in their own homes while recovering from a surgery or illness. Home care is also for elderly or disabled patients that would like to continue living in the comfort of their own home while receiving individualized care.

Finally, Rocky Mountain Care of Price offers personal care. Personal care is for those who need additional assistance in their home with everyday tasks. Examples of these include hygiene, cleaning, cooking and some errands. While this does not replace home care or hospice, personal care can be used in conjunction with these services.

“We are able to keep patients with the Rocky family no matter what stage of life they are in,” the staff shared.

Rocky Mountain Care accepts a variety of insurances as well as private pay for its services. Those that would like more information on the business and its offerings are encouraged to call the Price office at (435) 637-0665.