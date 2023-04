Carbon wrapped up the week with a trip to Beaver on Friday. The first 40 minutes were tight as the teams traded goals, 1-1.

Then, in the second half, the Dinos clamped down things on the defensive end and went on to find the decisive goal for the 2-1 victory. Luke Brady ended the day with a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Connor Cunningham scored a goal and Mason Engar tallied an assist.

The Dinos‘ (7-3, 6-2) season finale will take place at Waterford (4-4) on Tuesday.