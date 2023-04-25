Lady Spartans Storm Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The Lady Spartans brought their bats to Richfield on Thursday to take on the ‘Cats. Emery immediately put two runs on the board in the first. Richfield responded, however, with two runs of its own to knot it all back up.

Not wanting to let the home team dictate the game, the Spartans broke loose in the top of the second inning with seven runs. That silenced the Wildcats as Emery went on to win 13-3.

Madi Bunnell had an excellent day as she finished 4-4 with two doubles and two RBIs at the plate. Meanwhile, Aspen Taylor went 4-5 and Alivia Christman went 3-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Emjae Adair joined the action with her 3-5 day with a double and a ribbie while Jalyn Fox (2-5, double) and Brooklyn Ekker (2-5, triple and RBI) each picked up multiple hits.

In the circle, Taylor pitched a complete game, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk. She struck out eight in her seven innings.

Emery (10-9, 4-4) will wrap up the regular season at Duchesne (18-5) on Tuesday and at North Sanpete (14-5) on Thursday.