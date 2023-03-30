Dinos Prevail in Triple-Header

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had a doubleheader scheduled against Grand in Moab on Tuesday, but the coaches decided to play all three games while the weather was cooperating. That made for roughly eight straight hours of baseball for the teams that started at 11 a.m.

The Dinos controlled the first game with little drama. Already up by four, they scored five runs in the fifth and nine more in the sixth to run away with it, 20-2. Chet Anderson led the team with six RBIs in the game, going 3-6 with a double.

Meanwhile, Colton Lowe finished 2-3 with two doubles and Ridge Nelson went 3-5 with a triple and three RBIs. Camden Wilson picked up the win on the bump while Stockton Kennedy was awarded the save. The former pitched three innings of four-hit ball and gave up two unearned runs. The latter also pitched three innings but did not allow a hit in that span while striking out three batters.

Game 2 provided more drama. Carbon looked like it was going to pile it on again after scoring five runs in the first two innings. Grand, though, battled back and tied the game at five in the fifth. The Dinos responded to the pressure with a five-run sixth inning and closed out the win, 11-5.

Wilson went 3-3 at the plate while Nelson went 2-3. Michael Vigil came up with a big hit and raced all the way around to third for the triple while bringing home two runners. Maizen Prichard struck out seven in four innings and won the game. Meanwhile, Peyton Molinar came in for relief and finished it off for the save.

The team did not show any signs of slowing down in the third game. Carbon immediately went on top with three runs in the first innings. The Dinos would eventually take an 8-0 lead and went on to win 8-3. Lowe led things at the dish by going 2-3 with a double, triple and two ribbies.

Nelson also continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-4 with a double, while Vigil finished 3-3. Wyatt Falk got the nod and pitched five excellent innings. He only gave up two hits and four walks while striking out eight in the scoreless performance. Nelson replaced Falk and closed out the game for the save.

The Dinos (6-2, 3-0) have a well-deserved rest before playing American Leadership Academy (4-6) on Monday.