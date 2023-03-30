Eagles Swept in Road Series Against SLCC

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Utah State University Eastern (USUE) Eagles played the final day of the four-game series with Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), but despite holding leads in both games, the Eagles were unable to come away with the win.

Battling the elements, SLCC and USU Eastern fought in a low-scoring pitchers duel. Ky Decker got the start on the mound for USUE and tossed six innings, and allowed just one earned run on four hits. Vaughn Deming and Tyler Nelson recorded the lone RBIs for Eastern in a game that SLCC walked-off, 3-2, in the final inning.

Game two of the day was led by Eastern for five innings before Salt Lake scored nine runs in two innings to take a commanding lead. USU Eastern attempted a comeback in the top of the ninth inning, but ultimately the Bruins got the 10-5 win.

Westin Corless tossed 5.2 innings and allowed five runs on five hits. Aiden Taylor , Owen Tuescher and Tyler Harris also got time on the mound. Conner Bancroft had a double and a triple to go with two RBIs to lead Eastern at the plate. Mack Bright also had two RBIs in the game.

“We need to learn how to win close games,” said head coach Kirk Haney. “We had opportunities to close out wins this weekend and just couldn’t get it done. We have to bounce back against a tough opponent this weekend to get back on track.”

The Eagles will have a short turnaround and play against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes on Friday and Saturday. The games will be the first home games of the season for the Eagles.