Dinos Prevail in Turnover Frenzy

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos visited American Leadership Academy (ALA) on Friday, looking to put up their second straight win. Carbon got off to a good start and quickly moved the ball down the field for a touchdown. The Eagles answered back with a three-minute touchdown drive of their own. Both teams missed the PAT, making it 6-6 after the first quarter.

Turnovers were a big problem for both teams in this one. The Dinos had a couple additional chances to score, but fumbled it twice in the red zone. Luckily, the Eagles had their own struggles holding onto the football. In the game, the teams combined for 12 turnovers, seven by Carbon (five fumbles and two interceptions) and five by ALA (three fumbles and two interceptions).

However, the Dino defense held up better than the Eagles as Carbon scored 31 unanswered points between the second and third quarters. ALA ripped off a long, 69-yard run before the end of the third to make it 37-14. The Dinos went on to win by that same score, making it two in a row for the visitors.

Will Carmichael had a standout performance. He scored two touchdowns on three receptions for 99 yards with a long of 49. He also led the team with 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. The rushing leader for the Dinos was Davin Moss, who carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards.

Keaton Rich had another good game as a duel-threat quarterback, passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 89 yards with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Hayden Tallerico and Brax Tapia each picked off a pass. Along with Carmichael, Chanse Pendergrass and Ray Burdick also recovered a fumble.

Up next, Carbon (2-1) will take a winning record into Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Bulldogs (0-3).