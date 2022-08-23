Dinos Rise to the Occasion Against Grand *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos were looking for their second straight win on Friday night when Grand came to town. After a Red Devil touchdown, the Dinos marched down the field and answered with a touchdown of their own. In fact, they scored on a fourth-down pass as Wyatt Falk rolled out to his left and found Mason Vasquez, who high-pointed the ball, in the corner of the end zone.

The Dino defense played tough all night, highlighted by Chanse Pendergrass’ 14 tackles. He was seemingly everywhere, anchoring down the defense from the mike position. The D-line also performed well, applying pressure and recording six sacks against an extremely athletic quarterback.

On the next Dino possession, Falk found Aston Ferguson on a 49-yard completion to convert on third down. The Dinos would later punch it in to go up 14-7 in the first. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, leading to a 21-13 Dino advantage at the half.

It was all defense in the second half while the Dinos pitched a shutout. Carbon managed to go up two-scores on a Dylan Curtis field goal midway through the fourth. A late touchdown made it 31-13 as Carbon improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Dinos and Red Devils looked evenly matched, but when a play needed to be made, it was Carbon that came through. The Dinos stopped Grand twice on 4th-and-1 while going 3-3 on their own fourth down attempts, including the first touchdown of the game. Carbon controlled the line of scrimmage and delivered some hard hits as the defense set the tone. Vasquez added 10 tackles while Hyrum Nelson logged two sacks.

Falk finished 11-15 for 167 yards, three touchdowns and one pick, a quarterback rating of 121.4. Ferguson led the air attack with 97 yards on three receptions and a touchdown. Up next, the Dinos (2-0) will look to continue their strong start against Ogden (0-1) on Friday.