Dinos Roar Through Homecoming Week

The Carbon Dinos celebrated homecoming week on Sept. 11-16, leading up to the big game versus Manti on Friday evening. Homecoming week began with a drive-in movie on Monday and water game on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the carnival was hosted before the powder puff game took place on Thursday afternoon. Each day of the week featured a dress-up theme, such as famous day, a blue out, and Barbie versus Ken.

Preceding the game, Price City’s Main Street was awash in blue and white as the homecoming parade was hosted that afternoon. A number of Carbon School District schools, the homecoming royalty and more paraded down the street, distributing goodies to the onlookers. Former educator and coach Bruce Bean received the honor of grand marshal at the parade.

Hosted just before the game that evening, a tailgate took place at 6 p.m. while a homecoming dance was scheduled for Saturday evening to round out homecoming week.