Lady Cougars Race Past Green River

The Lady Pirates made the trip to Monument Valley on Thursday for a region matchup. Green River was looking to rebound following Tuesday’s loss to Grand County High School.

The Lady Cougars struck first with a 25-18 win in the opening set. They followed that up with another victory, 25-11, in the second set to take the early 2-0 advantage over Green River.

The Lady Pirates were not deterred and fought back. They rebounded with a 25-18 win in the third set to narrow the deficit to 2-1. It all came down to the fourth set as Monument Valley shut the door, 25-21, to take the 3-1 victory.

Green River (3-5, 2-2 Region 19) will hit the road again on Wednesday to face Whitehorse (1-6, 1-2 Region 12). The Lady Pirates will then return home to face Escalante on Sept. 21.