Dinos Roll, Bradford Completes Hat Trick *Photo Gallery*

South Sevier was no match for the Dinos on Tuesday afternoon. There was never any doubt as Carbon stormed ahead with five goals in the first period. The Dinos added three more in the second half to take the game 8-0.

Noah Bradford led the way with three goals and one assist. Eli Beecher found the back of the net twice and added an assist as well. Jackson Smith, Jackson Griffith and Zac Chappell each added a goal apiece while Max Lancaster had two assists. Griffith also added an assist. Dax Humes and the defense were solid all day as they completed the shutout.

Carbon (7-5, 6-2) will end the week at San Juan (1-10, 1-8) on Thursday.