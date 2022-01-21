Dinos Run Away Late

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Richfield is always a tough place to play, and that is where the Dinos found themselves on Wednesday night. Carbon excelled in key areas including, taking care of the ball and finding efficiency in their shots. In fact, five different players reached double figures in scoring while the Dinos converted on 50 percent of their attempts.

After trailing 10-3 early, Carbon regrouped to close the gap to 18-15 by the end of the first quarter. It remained close until Jordan Fossat gave the Dinos their first lead of the game off a three-pointer in the third quarter. Carbon was building its advantage when suddenly the Wildcats came storming back. Richfield ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth.

There was no panic in the Dinos, who found their own 9-0 run in the middle of the final period. The stretch put Carbon up by seven and the Dinos were clutch at the free-throw line in the closing minutes. The Dinos pulled off the road win, 63-55.

Chet Anderson was excellent as he finished a perfect 6-6 on the night with 17 points. Braxton Stevenson ended with 14 points followed by Fossat with 12, Rylan Hart with 10 and Jackson Griffeth with 10. Hart also lead the Dinos with seven rebounds.

Carbon (6-8, 2-1) has built some momentum and will now host Emery (4-10, 1-1) on Friday night. Catch all the action on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.