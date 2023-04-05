Dinos Run Eagles Off the Field *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos immediately got down to business on Monday when American Leadership Academy came to town. Carbon scored three runs in each of the first two innings to go up 6-0.

After the Eagles got three runs back in the third, the Dinos put an exclamation mark on the game with eight runs in the fourth. Carbon compiled 17 hits, five of which were extra-base hits, to take down the Eagles in five innings, 14-4.

Michael Vigil and Camden Wilson each went 3-3 while the former hit a triple. Meanwhile, Colton Lowe finished 2-4 with a double and triple, and Ridge Nelson finished 2-4 with four RBIs. Maizen Prichard and Peyton Molinar also were efficient at the plate, each going 2-3. On the bump, Camden Wilson picked up the win, giving up two earned runs in four and third innings.

Carbon (7-2, 3-0) will be back on the diamond on Wednesday to face Westlake (4-2). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.