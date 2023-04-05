Spartans Rebound Against Red Devils *Photo Gallery*

Emery got back in the win column on Monday after a pair of victories against Grand. Game 1 of the doubleheader was high-scoring as the Spartans quickly put four runs on the board.

Grand, however, answered back and tied it up in the third. In the fourth, the Spartans were back at it with three more runs. While Grand would pull within one in the sixth, Emery scored some insurance runs in the bottom half and went on to win, 10-7.

Errors put the game in jeopardy for the Spartans, as they committed seven in the game. Only one of the seven Grand runs were earned. Meanwhile, Treven Gilbert was great on the mound. He picked up the win and only gave up two hits in three innings, while striking out four batters.

Fellow sophomore Hayden Abrams had himself a day. He went 2-4 with a double while leading the team with three RBIs. He also picked up the save on the mound in a 1-2-3 seventh inning. In addition, Wade Stilson went 2-2 with three runs scored while Gannon Ward went 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The second game of the doubleheader was polar opposite. It turned into a pitching duel, where runs were scarce. The Spartans used an error, a walk and a wild pitch to score in the second and that would be all the room they would need.

Stilson pitched a gem on the mound, going six innings without giving up a run. He had seven strikeouts and only gave up three hits and one walk in the 2-0 victory.

Abrams came into the seventh and pitched around an error to pick up his second save of the day. Interestingly enough, the duo were the only Spartans to record an extra-base hit. Stilson went 2-2 with a double while Abrams went 1-3 with a double. Emery will need to clean up its fielding, however, as another four errors were tallied.

Up next, Emery (8-6, 3-2) will wrap up the week against Grand (4-7, 0-5) on Wednesday.