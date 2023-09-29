Dinos Run Well at the Red Rock Invitational

The Carbon High School cross country team traveled to Grand on Wednesday to participate in the Red Rock Invitational.

In the boys’ division, Easton Humes secured second place with a time of 17:23.1. Humes was joined by Evan Criddle in sixth place, Dallin Humes in 14th and Mathew Stromness in 15th. Other Dinos running for the boys’ division were Michael Weber, Bradley Sweeney, Nicholas Cartwright, Jared Bryson, MJ Ruston, Carter Abbott, Spencer Pitcher, Josiah Trostle, Tyke Criddle, Harrison Ellsworth and Cole Arthur.

The boys ended the day in third place with a team score of 56. They came just behind San Juan (54) in second place and North Sevier (50) in first.

In the girls’ division, Rozlyn Stowe continues to race through the season, ending in first place with 18:56.9. She was joined by Sophie Taylor in sixth, Ellie Hanson in eighth and Ada Bradford in 16th.

Alexa Jones, Aly Bryner, Kaylee Pitcher, McKenzie Fredrickson, Briella Hatch, Lilly Petersen, Emma Parker and Lillian Seeley all also placed for the Lady Dinos. For the girls’, Carbon secured second place with a team score of 51, coming behind Grand with 35 and leading Whitehorse, who had 99.

The cross country regionals are slated to take place at Carbon on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.