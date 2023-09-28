Community Gathers for Third Annual Go Gold Memorial Walk

The third annual Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Memorial Walk was hosted on Sept. 23. As per tradition, the walk began at 8 a.m. on the Price River Trail. The community was welcome to attend and view the rock memorial, which featured rocks painted at previous events.

The rocks featured memories, names, kind words, dates and more. Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness, the rock painting and the memorial walk, were founded by local Landrie Anderson, who has spread the word far and wide over the past few years.

“Going into the third annual event, the outreach of this project has grown and exceeded any expectations I could’ve had,” Anderson shared. “Radio interviews, magazine stories and a segment on Fox 13 News have helped expand my efforts to spread Childhood Cancer Awareness.”

Anderson stated that when it came down to it, the community support is what makes Go Gold possible. She stated that over 565 rocks have been added to the Go Gold Rock Memorial and they were all on display, along with the additional of the new plaque.

“I have met so many amazing people and families through this project, and they are the true reason I continue this project annually,” said Anderson. “This event brings together our community in a time that is hard for many; it really shows the strength and bond of those involved.”