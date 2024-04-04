Dinos Score Six in Victory Over Hawks *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos soccer team traveled to North Sanpete to play the Hawks (2-5) for their second meeting of the year. Carbon prevailed in the first meeting 4-1.

The Dinos were firing on all cylinders with six goals in the game, as well as six assists, scoring three in both halves of the game. Carbon improved to 7-1 on the season. They are sitting at the second spot in the Region 12 rankings, behind the only team that has handed them a loss this year, the Manti Templars (8-0).

Logan McEvoy had a great game, scoring two goals, totaling six on the season thus far. He also had two assists in the game, being productive all-around. Luke Brady had two goals in the match, along with one assist.

Tyler Morris continued his solid play, with a goal for the Dinos. This brought his total of the season to seven, as he has consistently scored in every game this season. Morris also had two assists in the match. Case Griffith scored a goal in the match, along with Connor Cunningham with an assist.

The Dinos will host the Juab Wasps (4-3) on Friday for their second meeting of the year, as Carbon won the first match, 5-1.